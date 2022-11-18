People can register soon for the 2023 Mercy Health Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon.
Registration for next year’s event opens on Friday, Nov. 25. Visit paducahironmom.com to register. All runners will receive a T-shirt with their registration and those who register between Nov. 25, and Jan. 1, 2023, will enjoy an early bird rate.
The half-marathon is set for May 13, 2023, and there will be in-person and virtual race options available. Packet pickup will be at the Paducah Convention Center on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
“Running for a charity is one of the many ways you can change your life and the lives of others in a positive way,” said Mercy Health Physician and cardiologist Simone Fearon, MD.
“As you train for the challenge of an event such as the Iron Mom, knowing your efforts will benefit a great cause is a huge motivation to strive for and improve your personal health goals. Your body becomes leaner, fitter and more energetic over time. Additionally, knowing that you’re running for a cause such as this, one that directly benefits our community, is an immensely satisfying feeling.”
The Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon, Relay and 5K benefits Family Service Society, the second oldest nonprofit in Paducah. Family Service Society provides food, personal care items, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, rent and utility assistance, and help with prescription medications. Over 4,000 area households use these services every year.
The Mercy Health Iron Mom was founded in 2010. For the last decade, Family Service Society has hosted this race to raise funds for its mission — to serve as a crisis resource to families of Paducah and McCracken County. Most recently in 2022, with the help of Mercy Health, the race raised $62,485.21.
The race has welcomed runners aged from 6-75 and has seen registered runners from over 30 states. With options including a half-marathon, relay and 5K, there is something for novice and advanced runners alike. There’s also relay option, where runners can participate in this event as a two- or four-person team. Runners are free to walk or run this course.
