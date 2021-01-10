Registration for the 2021 Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon is open.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic, the 10th annual Iron Mom originally set for May 9, 2020, will be rescheduled for this May 8.
Anyone who registered for last year’s event will automatically be enrolled in this year’s event, according to a news release. Otherwise, people may sign up on runsignup.com or follow a link on Mercy Health Iron Mom Half-Marathon’s Facebook page.
It’s currently planned as a virtual race with hopes of adding an in-person option closer to May, due to uncertainty about the pandemic.
Event proceeds will benefit the Family Service Society. It provides assistance with food, clothing, medications, dental and utilities to families in Paducah and McCracken County.
