West Kentucky Community and Technical College officials outlined plans Tuesday to invest nearly 90% of the recently-announced $15 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help bring about generational change.
“I mentioned at the announcement back in December that this historic gift is a ‘generational game-changer,’ ” Anton Reece, WKCTC president, told the board of trustees in a virtual meeting.
“In order for it to be generational, we are recommending that the majority of that money, 87% to be specific, be invested so that we can guarantee that generations will be able to benefit.”
Reece said as the plans for the $15 million grant proceed, it will be clear that the college is not only a good steward of the record award, but is helping the western portion of the state take the lead in transforming higher education.
Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of institutional advancement, said the college looked to Scott’s writings about her philanthropy philosophy and WKCTC’s mission and strategic plan for direction on the best use of the funds.
“With every gift that we receive, we take donor intent very seriously,” she said.
The college previously announced a seven-sector framework for the funds which include: Higher Education Enhancement, Community Connections, Expanding Rural Access, Workforce Training and Job Readiness, Student Success Academic Support Center, Support for Non-academic Student Needs and Faculty/Staff/College Support.
The grant initiative is called “The WKCTC Guarantee: Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
Last month, the Paducah Junior College board approved a resolution supporting the framework for use of the $15 million gift. A grant committee comprised of WKCTC and PJC officials will continue to work on the framework for gift utilization.
“The majority of the funds will be invested so that the money isn’t all used up (all at once). Fifteen million is a lot of money, but as I’m sure you all know, we could go through that pretty quickly, if we just had specific outpourings of expenditures and in pretty short amount of time the money would be spent,” Emmons said.
“So, we felt like it was important to have long-term impact, as Dr. Reece said, historical game-changing impact going forward, and as well have some immediate impact in the near future.”
The proposed use of the funds include at least $13 million for investment for the long-term usage and impact with 13% for immediate or short-term impact.
“We feel from our current investment portfolios that an average return of 5% per year is a good investment, and between 4 and 41/2% of that should be available to spend as needed each year for those recurrent costs,” Emmons said.
A summary of the $15 million proposal includes:
• $5,000,000 — Sector 1, Higher Education Enhancement, endowment to support recurring costs (including majority of scholarships); Sector 2, Community Connections; Sector 3, Expanding Rural Access; Sector 4, Workforce Training and Job Readiness.
• $6,500,000 — Sector 5, Student Success Academic Support Center; Sector 6, Support for Non-Academic Student Needs.
• $1,500,000 — Sector 7, Faculty/Staff/College Support, includes $350,000 (non-recurring) that includes one-time stipend of $1,000 each for all full-time faculty and staff (excluding the president); and Nursing and Allied Health Programs Long-Term Support (Contribution to Healthcare Endowment).
• $1,270,000 — Year 1, non-recurring total.
• $14,270,000 — Total assigned.
• $730,000 remaining/unassigned.
Remaining funds could be invested to provide for: higher-than-estimated costs from Sector 1 and/or Sector 5; to provide funds if there are bad market years where earnings don’t support needs; support application-based projects/programs; and support “other” items from each sector.
