A Monday night fire caused severe damage to the Precision Machine Inc. building on South Third Street, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said the fire began between 7 and 7:30 p.m. in the administrative office area of the building at the northernmost corner of the building, although it was not yet determined which floor of the two-story building the fire began on.
“Units arrived on the scene with heavy smoke and fire showing,” he said. “We were here the rest of the night trying to extinguish the fire.
“Thankfully, there were no occupants in the building at the time, so we didn’t have that to contend with. We didn’t have any injuries, either — civilian or firefighter, throughout the night.”
Kyle said Tuesday morning it was too early to make a determination regarding how the fire started.
“We have some stability issues with the building now that are impeding some of the investigation,” he said. “So, there’s going to have to be some further evaluation of the building in order to further the investigation.”
Kyle added that “significant” damage was caused to the building, including the machine shop portion that he said was affected by the heat and fire.
Precision Machine was founded by Buel Alexander and Randy Warmath in Dow, Illinois, in 1973, then expanded and opened its business in Paducah in March 1975 at its Clarks River Road location before moving to its current site in the late 1970s.
The company was totally employee-owned from 2012 to late 2017, when it and Precision Maintenance Inc. were acquired by Xtek Inc. of Cincinnati.
Precision Machine specializes in the design, engineering, metallurgical expertise, heat treatment, fabrication and repair of custom mechanical components in heavy industry, including computer numerical controls. It has more than 80 employees.
