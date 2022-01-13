Investigation into school bus floodwater incident ongoing

Three McCracken County students were taken to a local hospital for “non-incapacitating” injuries after a school bus got stuck in floodwater Tuesday evening. Those students were later released from the hospital, McCracken County School District director of public relations Jayme Jones told The Sun.
Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, along with McCracken County Schools, McCracken County Emergency Management and Reidland-Farley Fire Department responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Authorities said the bus was stuck in floodwater at the intersection of Bluebird Lane and West Hovekamp Road, which is off Husband Road.
Authorities said when deputies arrived, the bus was lifted on its side. The bus driver had evacuated several children and first responders assisted a few more children off the bus when they arrived on the scene.
McCracken County Schools took the students without injuries to another location.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident. Detectives will be in consultation with the McCracken County Attorney’s Office. Jones said McCracken County School District is cooperating with the investigation, and would follow up with its own internal investigation. In accordance with district policy, the bus driver is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, Jones said.
