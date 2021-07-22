Investigation into Dippin' Dots explosion continues

The investigation into the explosion Wednesday at the Dippin’ Dots facility off Charter Oak Drive is still ongoing, and Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said his department will likely hand the investigation over to Kentucky’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Kentucky’s OSHA is a part of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
“(Fire officials) are working through the scene and talking to people,” Kyle said Thursday. “There are other agencies there as well. It’s a process, and one that I’m not sure that we’ll complete ourselves. It’s probably going to be handed off. We’ll just have to wait and see what decision has to be made at that time.”
Kyle later said he was certain his department would hand off the investigation to OSHA, and likely sometime Friday.
Kyle confirmed nine of the 10 injured people had been released from a local hospital, with one person still recuperating at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
An emergency call was made from the facility at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday.
Paducah Police spokeswoman Robin Newberry said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen and an explosion took place. Paducah Police, EMS personnel, the Paducah Fire Department and McCracken County Rescue responded.
The explosion was the second in two years at Dippin’ Dots. On Nov. 22, 2019, a nitrogen leak at the factory was reported, but it was unclear if that was a result of the explosion or if it was leaking prior to the blast.
Dippin’ Dots uses liquid nitrogen to quick-freeze its product – liquid nitrogen has a boiling point of minus-320 degrees Fahrenheit (77 Kelvin) – but the explosion Wednesday was at a facility where Dippin’ Dots manufactures ingredients for a third-party company.
“We are also offering on-site counseling support to our employees,” company officials said in a news release. “The incident did not impact Dippin’ Dots corporate headquarters and ice cream manufacturing plant. The incident occurred at a separate contract manufacturing facility location.
“Even though the incident did not affect our manufacturing and distribution of Dippin’ Dots products, we are deliberate in resuming production, which will happen soon.”
Dippin’ Dots has been headquartered in Paducah since 1990 and at its current location since 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.