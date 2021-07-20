Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 69-year-old Illinois man Saturday on Kentucky Lake.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. in the Sugar Bay area of the lake in Trigg County, authorities said.
According to initial reports, Charles Poettker, of O’Fallon, disappeared after he jumped into the water from the rear swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at the time. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a witness, authorities said.
Divers recovered Poettker’s body shortly after 5:30 p.m. An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
In addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers, first responders from Marshall, Livingston and Trigg counties also responded to the scene and assisted with the search and recovery efforts.
