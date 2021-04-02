METROPOLIS, Ill. — A fire last Thursday night at the skate park on Metropolis Street is under investigation by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigations and the State Fire Marshall’s office.
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said multiple agencies responded to the fire between 11 p.m. and midnight.
While responding to the fire, investigators found a body inside the car.
The police department called in the coroner, the fire marshal and ISP.
The investigation is ongoing.
Any tips should be directed to 618-542-2171, authorities said.
