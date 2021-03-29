A Paducah Police captain, who was the center of separate internal and external investigations, is back on the job.
On March 23, a special prosecutor assigned to review the findings from the Kentucky State Police's investigation on Capt. Troy Turner "declined to file charges," according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department Monday.
However, officials said an internal investigation found Turner violated two Standards of Conduct policies, which were Reporting for Duty and Use of Department/City Equipment -- officials said Turner changed his work hours without permission from a supervisor, and allowed a computer to be damaged while in his care.
Turner was suspended for two days without pay for the policy violations.
The investigation started after officials received information Feb. 9 alleging concerns for Turner's actions while off-duty, specifically a "domestic-related" incident on Feb. 7. They did not elaborate.
Someone involved in that incident contacted the department and state police, which began a criminal investigation, according to Paducah Police. The department also started its internal investigation to determine if Turner violated any department policies.
Paducah Police said Turner was suspended Feb. 9 with pay, "due to the nature of the allegations," and his status was changed to suspended without pay on March 2, pending the results of the investigations.
On March 17, Trooper Adam Jones, who is a public affairs officer, told The Sun state police had completed its side of the investigation and the findings were turned over to Hickman County Attorney Jason Batts, who was appointed by the Attorney General's Office to be special prosecutor.
The Sun contacted Batts' office to seek comment on Monday afternoon about the investigation's conclusion, and left a message. He did not immediately return the call.
"I think the matter was thoroughly investigated by three different entities, three different agencies," Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun, referring to state police, the Hickman County Attorney's Office and Paducah Police.
"Nobody found any evidence of criminal wrongdoing, and so, we’re obviously glad that there wasn’t anything criminal that happened. We’re ready to move forward. We’re glad he’s back to work."
Laird said the policy violations identified during the internal investigation were unrelated to the Feb. 7 incident.
"Capt. Turner has been held accountable for his policy violations and we look forward to putting this investigation behind us and continuing to serve the citizens of Paducah," Laird said in the news release.
Turner joined the department in November 2004. He has served in both the operations and support services divisions, receiving a promotion to captain in April 2020.
