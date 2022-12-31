The ideal plant for any gardener, no matter how experienced, is one that is easy to grow and readily available. Since 1980, each year the National Garden Bureau has selected Plant of the Year plant groups that are ‘widely adaptable and as a group the result of new and recent plant breeding’ to encourage us to try new-to-us types of plants and their varieties.
Added for 2023, Houseplant of the group now includes Plants of the Year Annual, Bulb, Edible, Perennial, and Shrub.
The Houseplant of the Year — Orchid is a stunning plant that is very easy to grow, blooms that seem to last months and with a little care can be brought back into bloom. Phalaenopsis (Phal or moth) with large, long-lasting blooms and Paphiopedilum (Paph or slipper orchid) are beautiful beginner’s orchids. Just as easy is winter-blooming Cymbidium whose flowers last 1-3 months. Orchid care: Normal house temperature, high humidity (mist often), monthly feed with balanced liquid fertilizer when in bloom, and water when the green roots turn silvery-green. Give east-facing light, or morning sun/afternoon shade location.
The other Plants of the Year are:
Annual of the Year — Celosia. Celosia has three basic shapes: crest(cockscomb), plume(feathers), and spikes (elongated cones) in vivid colors from cream to magenta and multicolored. Crest will hang dry in two weeks. Grow from seed or plant, it tolerates any soil, full sun, heat, drought and variable weather conditions. Perfect for our area.
Bulb of the Year — Amaryllis. One of the hardiest of the forcing bulbs and the most dramatic. Usually four blooms per stem. Often mor than one stem per bulbs. Plant, water, and 6-8 weeks it is in full blooms. Minimal effort to get it to bloom and to re-bloom the following year. The only requirement of the wax-coated amaryllis is bright light.
Edible of the Year — Broccoli. High in nutrients, tasty both cooked and cold. Attractive buds of green to deep purple with hybridizers working on white.
Flowering Shrub of the Year — Spirea. It is noted for it arching delicate branches and mass of tiny spring flowers is not just another pretty shrub (it is, plus charming) that tolerates a wide range of conditions, sun-partial sun, poor soil but well-drained, heat and cold, drought, and urban pollution. There is no maintenance required unless you enjoy pruning and fertilizing in the spring.
And Perennial of the Year — Rudbeckia. AKA Black-eyed Susan, it is a garden staple, native wildflower that self-seeds and flowers the first year. The large seed heads attract wildlife, and the hairy leaves repel insects. “American Gold Rush” is 2020 AAS winner and 2023 Perennial Plant Assoc. Perennial of the Year, and highly resistant to septoria leaf spot that plagues “Goldstrum.”
National Garden Bureau — www.ngb.2023plantsoftheyear.
American Orchid Society — aos.org, click on: Orchid Care
Perennial Plant Association — ppa.org 2023 Perennial of the Year Rudbeckia “American Gold Rush”
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Plant alliums for mid-May bloom. Plant other spring bulbs or pot up to force for early spring bloom. During the January Thaw pull back leaf or mulch cover.
Houseplants — Mist plants. Move from windows and all drafts. Check plants for insects. Wash off dirt and insects in the shower.
Trees and Shrubs — Plant trees and shrubs in the ground, in containers or heel in for the winter. Keep watered until spring. Prune deciduous shrubs and fruit trees before sap starts to rise and bud-break. Remove lichen, moss, and peeling bark that provide protection for parasites and diseases.
Events
January 3, “Winter Sowing” Master Gardeners Toolbox series, 5p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Office, New Holt Rd, Paducah. A reservation must be made for the free ‘make and take’ program by noon January 3. Call 270-554-9520.
January 4, “Pruning” Lunch Break Gardening, 12:15 — 12:45 p.m., Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield, Hwy, Benton. The $10 fee includes lunch. Call 270-527-3285 for a reservation by January 3.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
