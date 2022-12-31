The ideal plant for any gardener, no matter how experienced, is one that is easy to grow and readily available. Since 1980, each year the National Garden Bureau has selected Plant of the Year plant groups that are ‘widely adaptable and as a group the result of new and recent plant breeding’ to encourage us to try new-to-us types of plants and their varieties.

Added for 2023, Houseplant of the group now includes Plants of the Year Annual, Bulb, Edible, Perennial, and Shrub.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.

