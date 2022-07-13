Three days before the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, Cash spoke to Gary Rowland, encouraging him to turn himself in, and mentioning his involvement as a DEA task force agent interested in obtaining information about large amounts of drugs.
The Sun, via an open records request to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, obtained audio of a phone interview between Cash and a man he identifies as Rowland, dated May 13, in which Cash identifies himself as both a federal agent and a local deputy. Rowland was killed by deputies on May 16, after Kentucky State Police say he shot and killed Cash outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
In the interview, Cash tells Rowland that he’s wanted on charges of failure to appear and absconding parole, but Rowland notes that Calloway County seems to be expending a lot of effort to catch a parole violator.
“I think from our conversation that ... you’re believed to be involved in a whole lot more than missing court for a five-day sentence,” Cash says.
Rowland replies asking what he’s believed to be involved with.
“Well, drug trafficking, or I wouldn’t be talking to you and you wouldn’t be talking to me about information. I mean, if you have information that can lead to the seizure of large amounts of drugs then I’m glad to talk through it,” Cash says.
Rowland responds that if he gave Cash information, Cash would find a significant amount of drugs.
Rowland and Cash go back and forth multiple times, with Rowland telling Cash he wants his warrants to “go away” because if he’s arrested he’ll have his parole revoked in Kentucky and Ohio.
Cash asks how much Rowland wants to help himself, but refuses to cut deals, noting it’s not in his power to make charges disappear, but that any help Rowland gives investigators would give Cash incentive to “go to bat” for Rowland later.
Rowland hints around at knowledge of significant people involved in drug dealing, with Cash repeatedly telling Rowland to turn himself in and give information to investigators.
During the conversation, Rowland references a police pursuit from the previous night, but says he wasn’t involved, and mentions a rumor that he had assault-style weapons.
“All this foolishness that, like, that I’m trying to shoot it out with the police, like I’m not trying to do none of that (expletive),” Rowland says.
As Rowland continues to resist the idea of turning himself in, apparently fearful of being “swarmed” by police, Cash tries to convince him that turning himself in would be a much safer option than staying on the run.
“If you come turn yourself in, you know you’re not gonna get hurt in doing that. If for some reason whoever thinks that you’re armed or whatever else and you’re getting stopped, then I mean it’s just dangerous for everybody.”
When Rowland expresses frustration with life on the run, and expresses a desire to return to legitimate business, Cash promises to help him.
“If you want to get out of this life, look me up. I’ll help you get yourself, this warrant served, taken care of, I’ll work whatever information you have. You’ve got my word that you’ll get credit for whatever … let’s start putting one foot in front of the other,” Cash says.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office also provided The Sun with video of an interview from the same day between Cash and another person believed to have been associated with Rowland at the time.
In the interview, that person frequently becomes verbally combative toward Cash and another deputy who isn’t seen in the video, though the interviewee eventually offers information including a phone number for Rowland — the same number Cash talked with Rowland on earlier in the day.
At times during the recording, that person mentions that Rowland had threatened to harm himself before he would go back to prison.
Cash repeatedly acknowledges the assistance the interviewee has given, but at times becomes frustrated with the person’s demeanor and frequent “I don’t know” answers.
“Until (Rowland is) in custody, we’re gonna keep diggin’, and we’re gonna keep diggin’, and we’re gonna keep diggin’,” Cash says.
“So if you really want your life to stop being a living hell, help us find him.”
The day after the conversation, Cash applied for, and was granted, a search warrant to track the phone number that he spoke with Rowland on and that person also referenced.
In the application for the warrant, Cash notes that Rowland is wanted “for numerous felonies in Kentucky and Ohio,” though the specific charges and localities aren’t listed. Cash’s affidavit attached to the warrant notes that Calloway deputies began efforts to locate Rowland in April.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections issued a parole violation warrant late that month, but that warrant isn’t specifically mentioned in the affidavit.
A DEA spokesperson declined to confirm whether the federal agency had an active investigation related to Rowland or others involved with him.
