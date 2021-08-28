An investigation conducted by local law enforcement along with Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in connection with internet sex crimes resulted in the arrest of a Tennessee man in Paducah Thursday.
Noah McCoy, 21, is charged with one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said McCoy traveled to Paducah from Clarksville, Tennessee, to meet with a female he believed to be younger than 16 years old; however, the sheriff’s office said McCoy was actually in contact with an undercover detective.
The sheriff’s office said McCoy solicited the undercover detective for “pictures of a sexual nature.” McCoy believed during multiple conversations with the undercover detective that he was speaking with an underage girl, authorities said.
When he arrived in Paducah, sheriff’s deputies and Paducah Police officers took McCoy into custody. He was later interviewed and booked in the McCracken County Jail.
