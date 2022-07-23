Perms to face masks and floppy disks to iPhones — Julie Griggs has seen many changes in the McCracken County Courthouse.
Before retiring on July 29, Griggs, now 57, reflected with The Sun on what she’s cherished most in a 34-year career that includes two terms as county clerk.
“I have to say it’s interacting with the people,” Griggs said. “I’ve worked in just about every department here, but when I’ve issued a couple a marriage license or seen an 18-year-old come in and register to vote for the first time — just helping people in general, I’ve enjoyed that the most and being a part of that.
“That sounds cheesy,” she said, laughing. “But it’s true.”
Griggs said she felt proud to have saved some $600,000 in taxpayer money with a $535,000 grant for new voting equipment in 2020 and another for roller-archive shelving.
When she began her first term in 2015, she said an initial priority she “got busy on” was a $65,000 Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives grant for a software system to digitize land records.
“We were gonna have to buy it (all) anyway,” she said. “And (the land records) had been kinda neglected. From 1985 to 2015, we were on the same computer system, and we were behind tech-wise as far as keeping records. It was up-to-date, everything indexed, but not easily accessible.”
But a role under constant scrutiny has its stressors.
Griggs said 2020 was “a crazy year” with the pandemic, working half-staffed and keeping things running while social distancing.
“We had to conduct elections like never before,” she said. “Usually, the most absentee ballots we issue is 2,000, and that year we issued 16,000, so that was a huge adjustment.
“I worked more hours that year, probably, than ever. But I’m proud that for the most part, everything ran pretty smoothly considering. I couldn’t have done it — or anything, for that matter — without my staff.”
Griggs said her successor, Jamie Huskey, will face different issues in a changing landscape.
“I think she’s going to be dealing with some new election laws and changes,” she said. Kentucky Revised Statute 117.295, now in effect, mandates voting equipment under surveillance for 30 days post-election.
She said all land records dating 30 years must be archived and easily accessible by June 2024, with 60 years by June 2026: “The new clerk will have to ensure that’s complied with.”
In Jan. 1984, Griggs, a Lone Oak High School graduate, began her career in the land records vault at 19 years old, where she painstakingly hand-typed receipts. “You can just imagine the time involved in that,” she said.
She worked there until Aug. 1986 and took a hiatus, returning in Sept. 1991 as a deputy clerk. In 2014, she ran for county clerk and won, serving two consecutive terms.
She considered running for a third term but decided to retire earlier to spend more time with her father, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.
“He and I have always been close,” she said. He knows. We’ve talked about it. We accept it. I’m also going to see how I adjust (to the free time), and if I get bored, I may find a part-time job.
“I want to thank all the people of McCracken for putting their trust in me and electing me to serve as county clerk. It’s truly been an honor to serve in any capacity. This office has been a huge part of my life; it’s something I’ll hold dear forever, and I thank the people for putting me here.”
