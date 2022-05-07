Insteel Wire Products of Hickman has earned its second Governor’s Safety and Health Award, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced recently.
Between September 2017 and Dec. 31, 2021, Insteel employees logged 329,873 hours on the job since last reporting a workplace injury or illness that resulted in lost time for the company, according to Lynn Whitehouse.
Whitehouse, acting director of KYSAFE, the cabinet’s occupational safety and health program, presented the 2021 Governor’s Safety and Health Award to Insteel employees Wednesday during a special event at the plant, located at 3325 State Route 1099 in Hickman.
She said the award is the second for the company in the last two years and demonstrates a continued commitment to workplace safety.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Insteel employees deserve recognition for building upon an already impressive track record, while company officials deserve kudos for developing and reinforcing a safety-first workplace culture.
“Insteel has certainly proven time and again that they take workplace safety seriously,” Beshear said. “I hope that by bringing the firm’s latest accomplishment to light it will spur other companies throughout the commonwealth to reassess safety awareness efforts and step up their game.”
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s chairman, president and CEO, said the company has no greater commitment than to keep its employees safe.
“We are enormously proud that our Hickman, Kentucky workers are leading the way — for the company and the industry — in achieving zero harm in matters related to safe operations and our impact on the environment.”
Insteel Industries is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has 10 advanced manufacturing facilities located throughout the country.
The KYSAFE program builds alliances with Kentucky employers to promote worker safety through high-quality education and technical assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.