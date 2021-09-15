The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advancing a project to improve North Friendship Road in several phases between Lone Oak Road (U.S. 45) and U.S. 62 in southwest Paducah and McCracken County.
KYTC is hosting an online public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to seek input as the project moves toward construction.
KYTC urges anyone who travels North Friendship Road or who owns a home or business along the route to attend the online meeting by registering to participate at https://bit.ly/3xVVuGX.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the online meeting will provide an opportunity for the project team to share design plans for Phase I of the project and get feedback for the planning of additional improvements for the remaining sections of North Friendship Road between Blandville and Hinkleville roads.
“Despite meeting online via Zoom, the purpose and structure of the meeting is similar to previous in-person meetings,” he said. “Our engineers, design staff and consultants working on the project will offer displays, maps and renderings of the project area and answer questions.
“We’ll discuss ongoing design work and plans for the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road and provide a forward look at planning for additional phases moving northward toward U.S. 60.”
A website with information about the proposed improvements is expected to be available prior to the meeting date.
The existing highway has two narrow lanes, minimal shoulders, several curves and steep dropoffs along some sections. KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz noted the 3.3-mile-long corridor for Phase I was the site of 185 crashes during the four-year analysis period.
“Approximately 11,400 vehicles travel the 1.36-mile section of North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 in an average day,” he said. “That’s far more than it was originally designed to carry,
“Continuing retail development near U.S. 60 along the north end continues to draw more traffic to (North Friendship Road), further enhancing the need for improvements.”
The proposed project widens the highway to provide three lanes, adds new connections to U.S. 45 and U.S. 60, builds a multi-use trail along the corridor, softens curves and improves intersections. KYTC is acquiring right-of-way and beginning utility relocation work on the section of Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62. KYTC staff and consultants will share specific plans for this Phase I section, then discuss general plans for three additional phases as improvements continue going northward for a total of 3.3 miles.
To register to attend the online public meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3xVVuGX. All written and oral comments received will become a part of the official record for the project.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.