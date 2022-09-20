For the first time since February 2020, the Purchase Chess Foundation will host a scholastic chess tournament. The USCF Membership Tournament will be played Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub to open the 2022-23 season.
The last Purchase Chess Foundation (PCF) scholastic chess tournament was the Quad A Regional on Feb. 15, 2020, at Crittenden County Elementary School. The state team and individual championships were canceled that year due to the COVID-19 outbreak that March.
High school seniors taking part in this year’s season-opener were freshmen the last time a tournament was played. The last Quad A champion, Cade Crider, was a freshman at a Crittenden County homeschool in the 2019-20 season.
The scholastic tournaments are open to players from kindergarten through 12th grade. Players must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation (USCF).
Following PCF tradition and to help players get USCF memberships at the start of the season, this first tournament of the season will be a USCF Membership Tournament, enabling players to get a membership at a reduced rate.
The entry fee — which includes the reduced cost of the membership — is $20.
Tournament registration at the site will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with a players’ meeting at 8:45.
Links to the pre-registration site can be found at the Purchase Chess Foundation’s Facebook page, facebook.com/purchasechess. Pre-registration is done through Google Docs and does not require payment online.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Each player will have 30 minutes to play his or her side of the game, and the chess clock will provide a 5-second setback prior to each move.
The tournament will be a five-round Swiss-style event. That means that players of equal records in the tournament will be paired with each other as the tournament progresses.
Players will play in sections based on their grade level. The K-3 division will be for early elementary school students, K-5 will be for later elementary school students, K-8 is for middle school students and K-12 is for high school students.
Players can “play up” in divisions — that is, a fifth-grader can play in the K-8 section — but they cannot play below their grade level. Players under 14 must have a parent or guardian present.
The top four players in each division will receive recognition, as will the top teams.
There will also be an open tournament for USCF members not taking part in the scholastic tournament. The entry fee for the open tournament is $5, and each player will have 30 minutes to play his or her side of the game. The entry fee is a donation to the Purchase Chess Foundation.
PCF President Tom Knight will be the tournament director.
The objective of the nonprofit Purchase Chess Foundation is to support and raise money for scholastic chess in the Jackson Purchase area of Kentucky. Its most immediate short-term goal is to raise and maintain a yearly fund of $4,000 to pay out as scholarships based on chess ability.
In the long term, the PCF hopes to establish an endowment to achieve that short-term goal year after year and to move forward with greater ideas like supporting local chess programs and players in more targeted ways.
Students in western Kentucky take part in the Quad A region, which makes up most of the Central Time Zone portion of Kentucky. There is usually a number of scholastic tournaments held from September to January with a regional tournament held in late January or February which ties into the state team chess tournament. No other scholastic chess tournaments have been scheduled for this season yet.
