Paducah-area students Sebastyn Dkhillon (left) of Paducah Tilghman and Riley McConnell of the Arise and Declare Christian Academy home school prepare for competition in the championship game of the McCracken County Scholastic chess tournament played on Feb. 1, 2020.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

For the first time since February 2020, the Purchase Chess Foundation will host a scholastic chess tournament. The USCF Membership Tournament will be played Saturday at the Paducah Innovation Hub to open the 2022-23 season.

The last Purchase Chess Foundation (PCF) scholastic chess tournament was the Quad A Regional on Feb. 15, 2020, at Crittenden County Elementary School. The state team and individual championships were canceled that year due to the COVID-19 outbreak that March.

