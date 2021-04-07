Students at Paducah Public Schools are putting their carpentry skills to good use.
Michael Hayden teaches carpentry at the Paducah Innovation Hub, and one of their recent projects was with Market House Theatre.
Market House is short-staffed because of the pandemic. So, Hayden’s class helped make set pieces for the theater’s upcoming play.
“Man, it kind of feels good you had an opportunity to help out,” said carpentry student Anthony Daniels. “With the Innovation Hub, we got new equipment, and it felt like the new equipment helps us do a little bit more.”
Daniels said he particularly enjoyed making the set pieces, because of “the simple fact that I know it’s going to get used.”
The class also sanded down, painted and refurbished a porch swing for a woman who lives nearby.
“It was her late husband’s, and he had recently just passed away and everything, and she wanted them to restore and everything. I would assume that it’s for memory’s sake,” Hayden said.
Other things Hayden’s class has built include hunting blinds and duck houses of local farms. Hayden said the new space and equipment at the Innovation Hub make doing more projects possible.
“Because of the new machinery and things that we can work with and show the children or the kids, it just gives us a wider view to help out the community as a whole,” Hayden said. He said it’s fulfilling.
About 34 students helped build a house for Habitat for Humanity last semester. He said the students were involved with everything from the footer all the way to the roof.
This is the first school year the Innovation Hub is operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.