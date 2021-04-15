The Paducah Innovation Hub is offering several after-school enrichment programs for students at every level, ranging from virtual reality to coding, from 3-D printing to creating apps and games.
The after-school programs will run almost to the end of the school year, and are held at the Paducah Innovation Hub (PIH).
Tim Franklin is the director of the PIH makerspace area, and he oversees the after-school programs.
“We are trying to offer after-school enrichment programs for all grade levels, from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade,” he said. “There is a wide variety of things we are offering, and we’re trying to offer after-school programs that complement the pathways that high school students can choose from.
“For example, if one of the pathways in the high school is carpentry, we offer some after-school programs that introduces basic woodworking skills and basic woodworking tools.”
One of the programs is called “App Creator,” and it teaches participants to build their own app that can be used on a tablet or smartphone. It is open to students in grades 6 through 12.
“We walk them through the steps of someone who has had zero experience with coding,” Franklin said. “By the time they’ve had a series of courses, they would be able to build their own app or create their own video game.”
Franklin said the after-school programs encourage students to learn more about the up-and-coming technology that will be more prevalent when they become adults.
“We’re trying to complement them by offering an after-school program that offers bite-sized pieces,” he said. “It’s not intimidating. It’s built so the kids can explore early — earlier than high school — so they can start thinking about their goals in life.”
On Wednesday, students in grades 3 through 5 took the “Intro to Virtual Reality” course and got to know more about virtual reality, including how the headsets and handsets work so they can enjoy the VR experience.
Classes are available through the end of the school year.
“Each month, we put out a calendar of offered classes that meet after school,” Franklin said. “Registration links are provided for those classes, and students and community members and parents can sign up their children.
“All the after-school program and summer camps and opportunities are available at no cost to students who are enrolled in the Paducah Independent School District. It’s free to all of our students. Our neighbor districts are welcome to join the classes and to participate by registering. There are very small fees associated with their attendance.”
Those calendars may be emailed or are available through the PIH Facebook page at facebook.com/PaducahHub. More information about classes can be found by contacting Franklin at 270-444-5611 or at timothy.franklin@paducah.kyschools.us.
Summer camps on flight and space, exploring virtual reality, app creation and basics of 3-D printing are all full, but there is a waiting list available.
Transportation to those camps is available to students in the Paducah school system, but must be submitted at least 10 days prior to the selected camp. Transportation forms and information can be obtained by calling or emailing Franklin.
“We have a good start on finding our way to offer what our community is interested in and what they need to help make informed decisions on which pathway to choose in high school and beyond.”
