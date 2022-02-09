David Knight believes there should be more to jail than time served. The McCracken County jailer said he has thought that there should be an element of training to give people who have served their time a chance to do something with their lives.
Without a means of guidance or training, however, it is more likely that inmates will turn back to criminal activity and return to jail.
The word for that is recidivism (pronounced: re-SID-div-ism), and Knight wants to keep the recidivism rate low.
To that end, the inmate reentry program called Project Phoenix was born just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The program was put on hold for more than a year because of the pandemic, but is now moving forward successfully.
On Monday, the third class of the Project Phoenix welding program received their certification through West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC). It was the first class to go through the program funded by a grant through the Delta Regional Authority.
Kevin O’Neill, the vice president of workforce and economic development at WKCTC, said the program is funded through a three-year grant provided by the Delta Regional Authority, an economic development agency that supports job creation and community building.
“We received a grant through the Delta Regional Authority that Is funded through the Department of Labor that made funds available for a three-year grant for over $277,000 to cover equipment, materials and supplies for skills training for the inmate reentry program called Project Phoenix,” he said.
There are four trainings involved with the program: welding, deckhand training, introduction to electricity and introduction to HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) electricity.
“This training has been applauded not only in the state of Kentucky but in other places in the country where they are doing similar things,” O’Neill said. “Knowing the job shortage that we’ve got and the shortage of skilled workers, this is a population that needs to be tapped.”
Knight said he is pleased with the results of the program still in its infancy and proud of the participants.
“We’ve had a very good success rate on the return,” he said. “This is exactly the vision I had when I ran for the office (in 2018): lower recidivism rate and changing our community through education, and that’s what we’ve done.
“These folks are out now paying taxes, they’re with their families, they’re having birthday parties, and we’re very happy to hear their success stories when they come to talk with us.”
Knight said that inmates volunteer to take the program.
“We can’t make them do it; we can show them the opportunities,” he said. “They choose to do it, so we’re really proud of them for making that choice.
“For a lot of these folks, they’ve never had a direction in their life. It’s just been the one way, recycle, over and over. For the first time, they know what they want to do and can do, and they don’t have to live that way.”
The program is coordinated by deputy jailer Lt. Arnie Puckett.
“This all started from just sitting around with an idea with (Knight) and some private sector folks needing employees,” he said. “Our (jail) population at that time was pretty much untapped.
“We had talked about what we can do to stop recidivism — high recidivism is a very costly thing for our taxpayers. If we can reduce recidivism and put these guys to work and get out in the workforce and contribute to the economy, it’s a win for everybody.”
Puckett said the hours the inmates put in during the welding program can be applied toward an associate degree at WKCTC.
“After they left the jail, some of the downfalls were that they didn’t have food or clothing or a place to stay.” he said. “We partnered with Goodwill Services, Kentucky Cares and others that helped them get on their feet. We’ve got job placement people working with us now, putting them in a job. There is no excuse for them not to succeed now.”
Those graduating Monday were Billy Burkeen, Daniel Farmer, Richard Hamm, Joshua Hetue, Thomas Jenkins, Paul King, Ricky Lee, Daniel Miller and Darren Williams.
Four members of the graduating class could not attend the ceremony because they were at their jobs.
“It’s just opened up some doors with opportunities for employment,” said Burkeen. “I’m a lot more optimistic now (about the future).”
Hamm said he may take advantage of the credits toward an associate degree, perhaps toward applied sciences.
“It simply means that you can teach an old dog new tricks,” he said. “I can go back to school, I can learn something different and I can apply myself even more, whereas before, I felt like opportunities ceased to present themselves. Nowadays, it seems like doors have opened up for me.
“I talked to Kevin O’Neill about (pursuing a degree). I plan on going back to college because I can do something with the welding credits, but I can also learn something new and apply myself in the future.”
Lee was one of those who has a job, working with Western Rivers as a deckhand.
“I’ve got some opportunities in welding when I get back home that’s going to be pretty profitable,” he said. “(I’m hearing salaries) anywhere between $22 an hour to start up to $36 an hour to start, plus per-diem, travel, motel (costs) — all big opportunities for great big companies like Turner Industries and Performance and others.
“There’s several opportunities, now that I’ve got this welding certificate under me. It means that I will always have something to fall back on. Without this, things would have been different. Seeing as how I’ve got this certificate, it’s going to make my life a lot easier.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
