The McCracken County Jail inmate training program has its first female graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the jail annex.
The female inmates got training for being an electrician’s assistant through a 60-hour class taught by Vincent Duncan through the West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Members of the first female graduating class were Lolita Carruthers, Amanda Courtney, Marcia Doublin, Patricia Kiefer, MaKayla Linley, Amber Owens and Lawana Quertermous.
All of the graduates of the program are or were inmates at the McCracken County Jail.
The program provided the participants with the knowledge and understanding of electricity to become an electrician’s assistant. They may also take further classes at WKCTC to become certified as an electrician.
“We concentrated on house wiring, breakers and fuses, how to strip wire and tie the wire together, splices and things like that,” Duncan said. “We worked on installing light fixtures, receptacles and fans and how to anchor wire.
“It was 60 hours of class time (from June 2 through June 30). They learned a lot of basics so they could go out and help an electrician and be safe. They picked it up pretty good.”
The overall inmate training program is called Project Phoenix, and it was the idea of Jailer David Knight in an effort to reduce the recidivism rate, or the rate of inmates returning to jail after being released.
The program began in late 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. That put the program off, but it has returned with a flourish through training provided by WKCTC, graduating inmates with instruction in deckhand training, welding and electrical training to land jobs that will keep them on the payroll and out of the corrections system.
Courtney said she didn’t think she could do electrical work when the program was presented to her. Now, she wants to become certified as an electrician.
“This program means stability, it means self-esteem and it means a bright future. It means independence,” she said. “At first, I really thought that I couldn’t do it because that was a man’s job. I really loved it. I’m actually going to change careers.
“My family is really excited for me. My dad is so proud of me. He said, ‘That’s the direction you need to go.’ ”
Lt. Arnie Puckett — who helps to oversee the program — said the women used the program’s new building to get their electrical training. The 16-by-40-foot building was donated by Graceland Portable Buildings and brought to the jail annex on May 11.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.