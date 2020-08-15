Barkley Regional Airport officials have adjusted the bid specifications on the first phase of construction on the new passenger terminal project in hopes of attracting more bidders from the region.
Bids for site development of the Federal Aviation Administration-funded airport improvement program were originally to be opened July 31, airport executive director Dennis Rouleau said.
However, when it appeared there was only going to be one bidder, “We decided to regroup and break up the (bid) package a little bit to allow for a little more competition,” he said.
The bid opening is now planned for 10 a.m. Aug. 26. A pre-bid conference on the site development specifications was Friday.
“We’re just circling back so everyone (that may be interested) has an understanding,” Rouleau said.
“We’re being contractor-friendly. We just want them to feel comfortable. Also, this is a federal project. Some of these contractors may not be used to the amount of inspection requirements, quality control, that is involved in a federal project.”
Initially, the project included the access road, grading, drainage and utilities, installing the pavement and also construction of the concrete apron, the area used for, among other things, loading or unloading passengers or cargo.
“We essentially took out the concrete portion of the project,” Roulea said.
“We’re still going to do everything we planned to do (in the original bid), but instead of one bid it’s going to be multiple bids.”
Rouleau said the bid change is not expected to alter the overall schedule for completion of the terminal project, projected to be in the spring of 2023.
“Had we let the bid back at the end of July, we weren’t anticipating much being done in the fall. By the time documents and contracts get signed and asphalt is put in, we probably weren’t going to get much more done this season,” he said.
The terminal building design is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021. Construction is expected to run from the summer of 2021 through the fall of 2022.
“As far as spring 2023, I think that’s still a good date,” Rouleau said.
While the overall project is estimated to cost in the $42 million range, Rouleau expects the bids for the first phase to be approximately $10 million.
The overall project is not just a new terminal building, but a whole new site area.
There won’t be any local or state money involved in the portion of the project that is out for bids.
“This is CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act money,” which is 100% federal, Rouleau said.
“This is going to save a significant amount of money, from being the CARES Act alone,” he said, adding that having multiple bidders will also provide additional savings.
The majority of the prospective bidders are from the west Kentucky region, the airport director said. He suggested some contractors who would have liked to bid may have been reluctant because of the amount of money involved.
“They’re not used to this amount of money, although in the grand scheme of things I don’t think this is a large project,” he said.
“But relative to their expertise, some of those contractors thought it might be too much. Hopefully (with the bid changes), we’ll generate some additional interest ... and we think we will.”
