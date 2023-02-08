Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) has approved nearly $830,000 in funding and credits this month to assist training over 2,100 Kentucky workers, including over 150 trainees at Ingram Barge Company in Paducah.

Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted the $830,000 training funds and credit awards in a press release on Tuesday. According to Beshear’s office, the state has provided over $4.6 million for 76 applicants in fiscal year 2023 to train more than 14,800 workers.

