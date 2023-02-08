Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) has approved nearly $830,000 in funding and credits this month to assist training over 2,100 Kentucky workers, including over 150 trainees at Ingram Barge Company in Paducah.
Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted the $830,000 training funds and credit awards in a press release on Tuesday. According to Beshear’s office, the state has provided over $4.6 million for 76 applicants in fiscal year 2023 to train more than 14,800 workers.
“World-class companies are picking Kentucky because of our world-class workforce,” Beshear said in a press release. “With today’s announcement, the state has provided assistance for well over 14,000 Kentuckians this fiscal year to get the workforce training they need. Our economy is on fire and we’re not slowing down.”
Approvals during this month’s BSSC meeting to support workforce training throughout Kentucky include more than 881 trainees at Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products in Bowling Green, 305 trainees at Kroger Limited Partnership doing business as Kenlake Foods in Murray, nearly 250 trainees at Mouser Cabinetry in Elizabethtown, almost 130 trainees at Summit Biosciences in Lexington and over 150 trainees at Ingram Barge Co. in Paducah.
The BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid and Skills Training Investment Credit programs assist employers in Kentucky. The Grant-in-Aid provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training, while the investment credit offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs.
BSSC incentives are available to businesses in several sectors including manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarter operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production and carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.
More information on BSSC, as well as an application for workforce training assistance, can be found at ced.ky.gov/workforce/BSSC.
