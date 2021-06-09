A portion of Independence Park, located at 114 Forest Circle, has now “gone to the dogs” — but in a good way.
After being closed a few days, the park near the corner of Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive reopened Tuesday with a designated dog area, after the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department installed a fence dividing the park into two sides.
The property was donated to the city by Independence Bank in 2013, to be used as a community park. It has a gazebo, benches and a climbing boulder.
Amie Clark, director of the parks and recreation department, said in the past people have been bringing their dogs to the park since it is completely fenced in, even though it wasn’t officially designated as a dog park.
“We just decided that we needed to provide that service and meet that need, so we created two spaces — an official dog park on one side and a community park on the other,” she said.
“The city has an ordinance that doesn’t allow dogs to be off-leash unless they are in a designated dog park. Because they weren’t following the ordinance anyway, we wanted to make sure that we accommodated that need by creating a designated space.”
The dog park portion has a new entry with a holding area that allows dogs and owners to enter and exit the park without freeing the other dogs enjoying the park. The parks and recreation department will be adding dog waste receptacles and seating.
In addition, the city is applying for the 2021 “PetSafe Bark for Your Park” grant this month. If the $25,000 grant request is approved, further improvements will be made, including a water fountain for the dogs.
“If we’re able to get that grant, we’ll have a grand re-opening once that’s complete,” Clark said.
The dual use of Independence Park provides the best of both worlds, Clark added.
“It was heavily used by families and dog-lovers ... so it’s a good mix for both now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.