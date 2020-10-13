Economic development was among the incentives Paducah Power System officials reviewed Monday as part of their continuing series of monthly workshops which will lead to new electric rates next July.
Paducah Power has not increased its base electric rates since 2014. The utility’s board began an eight-month rate design review process in August on a variety of topics related to electric rates.
The sessions are held following the regular board meetings at noon on the second Monday of every month, and are open to the public. The sessions are recorded and available for review on the Paducah Power website.
The workshops are being led by Doug Handley, Paducah Power director of finance, power supply and rates. During Monday’s session, he briefly touched on typical incentives rate design concepts: efficiency, which could include time-of-use rates; conservation, which could include things like offering customers rebates for purchasing energy-efficient appliances, for example; and economic development.
As an incentive, “Economic development is where we really want to use more energy,” Handley said. “We want the system to grow. One way to get system growth is to attract new large commercial and industrial customers.
“It’s typically targeted to those customers who have other competitive options, and we’re encouraging them to locate in Paducah instead of someplace else.”
When that happens, “it is, in a sense, ‘found money’ for us. It’s revenue that we hadn’t counted on. Incremental revenues associated with this new large customer bring an increase in employment, and they (employees) become residential customers and they buy things and that becomes more commercial sales,” Handley said.
Those rates at some point will be have to be phased out, he said, so the utility doesn’t find itself promoting one customer over another.
“I definitely think, on the economic development side, we’ve seen that’s something that is absolutely needed,” board member Mark Workman said. “Whenever we think about how to create jobs and create growth community growth, economic development is obviously at the forefront of that.
“Most companies, if not all, that are looking to locate in this area are very driven by utility costs. That’s one of the drivers, that and workforce,” he said.
“And, we have a great workforce here. I can say from past experience one of the reasons we’ve not gotten as much consideration has been power costs. That has changed recently and I think there has been some very positive trends moving forward toward rectifying that,” Workman said.
Member Ed Hely pointed out “that (incentive) needs to extend to existing businesses too that are making incremental increases in their workforce and productivity and not just bringing in somebody new to compete with somebody we already have.”
Board member Sandra Wilson agreed the incentive would be beneficial if applied to both groups.
“Anything we can do to help with economic development recruitment is very much needed,” she said.
