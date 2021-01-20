If you see women wearing a string of pearls today, along with pink and green colors, they may be members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — celebrating the historic inauguration of one of their own, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Our organization started in 1908 when women did not have any of the rights that they have now,” said Ruby Toliver, president of the Beta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., chartered in 1939.
She explained the sorority’s founders were just one generation removed from slavery and had the opportunity to go to college at Howard University, which is a private, historically Black university. Howard is also Harris’ alma mater.
“To see where that humble beginning of nine women started in 1908, under those conditions with those limitations — to see our sorority sister, Vice President-elect Harris, being into the second-highest office — is just so motivating to me personally,” she said.
Today, the former Democratic senator from California will officially shatter a notable “glass ceiling” within American politics, when she and President-elect Joe Biden are sworn into office in Washington, D.C.
A daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, Harris will become the highest ranking female elected official in U.S. history. She also marks many firsts in the nation’s history, including: first female vice president, first Black vice president and first South Asian vice president.
The historic significance of this Inauguration Day was also emphasized by NAACP and Democratic leadership in McCracken County, in interviews with The Sun. They voiced excitement about Harris breaking barriers for women and women of color.
“I just feel like it is definitely going to be an inspiration to our young girls, especially to young girls, but also to our young boys and even any (older) African Americans,” local NAACP branch president J.W. Cleary said.
“’Yes, you can.’ You can be whatever you want to be.”
Jennifer Smith, chair for the McCracken County Democrats, described her own excitement level as 15 on a 1-10 scale. She noted the U.S. ranks low when it comes to electing women to leadership positions and it’s “well past time.”
“When Hillary (Clinton) lost in 2016, honestly, I was very, very depressed,” she said.
“I’m 63 years old. I’m a two-time breast cancer survivor and so, genuinely thinking I might never get to see that in my lifetime. Now with Kamala being on the ticket with Joe Biden and being elected as our vice president, I mean, the level of excitement is off the charts.”
Smith has talked to women who are just “absolutely inspired” and their children are excited as well, particularly women of color. As for today’s plans, she shared that friends are doing watch parties.
“I’m really, really hopeful,” she added. “... There’s going to be a group of friends. We’re going to be getting together on Zoom and raising a toast and it’s just a really, really exciting time in our nation’s history.”
In their remarks, Toliver and Carol Young, the local chapter’s public relations and membership chair, both expressed pride for Harris’ achievement. There are virtual watch parties planned to celebrate the occasion, as well as a special attire of pearls, which have a special significance for AKA members.
“I can just see young girls seeing her be elected and inaugurated as the first female to be vice president of the United States. That is a big thing,” Young said.
She said she can visualize girls say, “I can reach that ceiling now. It’s possible. I can dream that dream and I can make it a reality.”
“I’m seeing little girls saying, ‘I can do that’ and I’m not just talking about Black girls,” Young added. “I’m talking about all girls. To me, it is one of the most exciting points of history to see a college educated woman from a Black historical college reach this status. It’s wonderful.”
In a November victory speech, Harris reflected on the significance of the historic moment, stating that while she may be the first woman to hold the office of vice president, she wouldn’t be the last.
It’s a sentiment that resonated with Young.
“And like she said, ‘I will not be the last,’ ” she reiterated. “I’ve done this, but I will not be the last, so there will be others coming behind her.”
