The city of Paducah will hold its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on Monday at the Carson Center and will feature speakers Brandon McCormack and Shonda Hollowell Burrus.
Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, reading the Emancipation Proclamation that granted freedom for enslaved people in the Confederacy. Texas was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
“Juneteenth” is a portmanteau word, combining the words in the date June 19. It was made a federal holiday last year on June 17, but there was little time to organize a celebration.
This year’s celebration is presented by the NAACP and the Carson Center. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Carson Center, 100 Kentucky Ave.
The celebration is sponsored by the city of Paducah, McCracken County, Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and CSI Inc.
J.W. Cleary, the president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter, said he didn’t think having a Juneteenth national holiday would ever happen in his lifetime.
“I put it in the same category that (Black people) didn’t think that we would ever see an African-American president,” he said.
Cleary said he wanted to do something to celebrate the holiday this year and met with Paducah Mayor George Bray to discuss what to do.
“He said the same thing, that he was hoping that we would do something,” Cleary said. “We teamed up with him — me and (Carson Center Executive Director) Mary Katz. She was on board for it, too.
“We got together once a week to make this thing happen, so we’re really proud that it is going to happen.”
McCormack is an associate professor of Pan-African studies and comparative humanities at the University of Louisville and is the director of the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research.
McCormack earned his PhD in 2013 from the Vanderbilt University Department of Religion, where he was also a fellow. His research explores the intersections between Black religion, popular culture, the arts and activism. He teaches courses in African-American religion, religions of the African diaspora and religion and hip-hop culture.
Burrus is the first chief equity officer for the Paducah school system. Named to that position in 2021, she also served as the Paducah Tilghman High School dean of students for the two years before.
She is a member of the boards of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah and is an associate minister for the Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Burrus is the founder of the Black Coal and Roses Society — a young ladies’ community mentoring program servicing middle school- and high school-aged girls from surrounding communities — and oversees the school board student representative program.
Cleary said he and Bray would give out four awards during the celebration.
“These are people who we feel have truly made a difference in bringing about closing the gap,” Cleary said. “Fred Paxton, his philosophy to me was ‘If we work together as one, the sky is the limit.’ ”
Paxton was a former chairman of the board and president of Paxton Media Group, which owns The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6. He and his wife are the namesake and benefactors of the PaxtonScholars program, which provides scholarships to local Black students.
While many states have celebrated Juneteenth for a long time, others celebrate the Eighth of August for the same reason. Paducah has held Eighth of August celebrations for more than 100 years, and Cleary said he wanted it made clear that Juneteenth will not “replace” the Eighth of August celebration.
“We don’t want the Eighth of August people to feel like we’re taking something away from the Eighth of August,” he said. “The concept is the same thing as far as the Emancipation Proclamation and slavery being over with.
“I’ve worked with the Eighth of August Committee for 50 years or so, and I’m going to continue to work with them and continue to do everything that I can to make sure that’s successful. I want to tell sponsors that there is room enough to sponsor both of them.”
The Juneteenth Celebration will include food, fellowship and music. The original plan was to have a barbecue picnic on the Carson Center lawn after the program in the theater, but with the high heat, the picnic will also be done indoors.
Tickets for the celebration are $15 and include a reserved seat for the ceremony and a boxed barbecue dinner and drink. To reserve tickets, call the Carson Center at 270-450-4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org.
