The inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky recently completed the first year of the program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA). There were 29 participants from 14 counties in West Kentucky in this first year of the new program.

Members of Leadership West Kentucky live or work in the counties represented by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg. All 14 counties had representation in the program, which was created to promote regionalism and build a network of informed citizens across community lines. The desired outcome was to instill pride in the region and focus on encouraging participants to be active in their region and community.

