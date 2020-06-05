Protests, racial unrest and the role of law enforcement dominate the news across the U.S., reverberating at times in Paducah and across western Kentucky.
Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Neal Clark, executive director of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, discussed their perspectives about the issues Thursday with The Sun.
Both said it wasn’t just one incident that fueled the protests, but a series that pushed frustration past the boiling point.
“It really has been a series of alarming and troubling high-profile senseless killings over the last couple of months,” Reece said.
Clark said the cases permeate African-American history.
“It’s unfortunate that we are in 2020 and we still have to write articles about it being relevant in the present rather than in history,” he said.
Reece said that although race relations have come a long way since the Civil Rights Era of the late 1950s and 1960s, the recent tragedies show that racial rancor has not been resolved.
“It is a continuous reminder that despite the incredible gains that we’ve made generationally with regard to race relations, there are these deep divisions that revolve around issues of power and control,” he said.
Clark mentioned former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest of police brutality during the national anthem at football games in 2016.
“They ostracized him, and they changed the language to where he was disrespecting the flag,” he said. “Then, you criticize that and you criticize the other forms (of protest) as well.
“He took Dr. Martin Luther King’s approach of silent protest and just took a knee to show solidarity against police brutality. Now, you have people rioting and looting — going the other way. What do you expect people who have had enough to do?”
Clark doesn’t advocate for looting or destroying property, but explained that different forms of protest are drawing the same criticisms.
Reece said the protests that ensued after George Floyd’s death have been peaceful and effective.
“Certainly, the diversity of the crowds is very powerful, by race and by age,” he said. “At the same time, it becomes complicated because of the high profile attention paid to some who then go forth and bring the destructive nature of things that then creates a story of its own, the opportunists.”
Clark said parents should have discussions with their children about current affairs.
“You need to get ready to have your mind right if a kid were to bring this up,” he said. “They’re bringing that up because they want to have a conversation about it.”
The endgame, Reece said, goes beyond the resolution of the recent deaths.
“There is no question in my mind that we will have to go beyond the resolution of those cases because it would connote that those three cases are the ‘only’ cases,” he said.
“It’s going to take a concerted effort of thought leaders — political, religious, law enforcement — having honest, transparent dialogues, but with the clear goal of reform.”
Clark said that there is more diversity in community leadership, and that coupled with the size of Paducah helps in building community relations.
“I would hope that we could come together and be able to do the things that are right,” he said. “We’re not Louisville; we’re not a major metropolitan city. I think, because we are in a smaller environment, everybody knows everybody.
“I’m not going to be naïve and think that (racism) doesn’t exist here. It exists everywhere.”
Reece said that while bad actors such as looters should not be seen in the same light as peaceful protesters, so should the police causing those tragedies not be seen in the same light as the majority of police officers, including local police.
“Chief (Brian) Laird and Sheriff (Matt) Carter — they are class acts,” he said. “I think they have great rapport with our citizenry, and I believe that they are two important individuals who need to be a part of the dialogue and the discussion as well … with the African-American community.
“We are in this thing together.”
