In review: How Paducah responded to 9/11

The Paducah Sun reporters sought to localize coverage of the terrorist attacks that devastated the nation on Sept. 11, 2001. The Sun collected some of these reports to give readers an idea of how Paducah and the surrounding area were impacted by the attacks.
Paducah natives
respond to attacks
Former reporter Matt Sanders headed out to Kentucky Oaks Mall on Sept. 11, 2001, to report on immediate reactions locally to the terrorist attacks. Sanders spoke with Rudy and Mary Nell Barnett, who traveled from Murray to the mall and were watching the day’s events unfold on box televisions. Rudy Barnett was in shock that the attacks happened, and Mary Nell Barnett felt that retaliation from the United States was necessary.
The Sun also spoke with some Paducah natives who were living in or visiting New York City at the time of the attacks. Leigh Landini Wright got the reaction of Byron Hoover, a Paducah native living in Greenwich Village at the time and could see the Twin Towers from his apartment.
“That’s a symbol of the city. It’s a real symbol of New York and the economic power of New York. For something that big to be destroyed that quickly, it’s sickening,” Hoover told The Sun on the afternoon of Sept. 11.
Two sisters, Sarah and Caroline Steele, both from Lone Oak, also lived in New York City at the time of the attacks. Sarah Steele told The Sun she was running late to work and knew something was wrong when she stepped off the train.
“I was running late and usually when you’re running late, the station’s empty because everyone’s already at work. But everybody was standing still, staring up at the sky,” Sarah Steele told The Sun.
Bob Steele, father of Sarah and Caroline, worked at the time with McCracken County Schools, and told The Sun his daughter Sarah saw the towers fall down from her office.
City, county officials discuss terrorism response plans
Bill Paxton, who was the mayor of Paducah in 2001, called for a meeting on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 between city officials, county officials, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and utility companies to come up with a plan should a terrorist attack hit western Kentucky. About two dozen officials met to discuss what emergency procedures they had taken once they heard of the attacks, The Sun reported. Although officials acknowledged at the time that a terrorist attack on Paducah was unlikely, they did not want to be unprepared in an emergency.
Kent King, who was the director of Paducah-McCracken County Disaster and Emergency Services, identified multiple sites, including power plants, dams, fuel storage areas, natural gas pipelines, and the federal building in downtown Paducah as “major threats for attack.”
Panicked gas buys lead to shortages, price gouging
Jack Zimmer, who lived in Johnson City, Illinois at the time, told The Sun he witnessed a Marion, Illinois gas station raise prices from $1.69/gallon to $3.50/gallon “in a matter of minutes.” Gas prices in Paducah ranged from $1.86 to $1.58 a gallon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Even so, lines were long and some gas stations felt the impact of the demand surge. The Sun ran a photo from one unnamed gas station near Paducah Community College stating the gas station was out of gasoline. A manager from Scot’s Market in Lone Oak told The Sun the station ran out of regular unleaded gasoline by mid-afternoon.
Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant security measures increased
Former Paducah Sun reporter Bill Bartleman reported the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant was placed under Level 2 Alert status on Sept. 11, 2001, by the Department of Energy. As a result, the plant was under lockdown.
At the time, the plant was the United States’ only active facility for enriching uranium into nuclear fuel. The plant normally operated under a Level 5 status, but was placed at Level 2, the second-highest status.
The plant only allowed people inside who had the proper clearance and who were on official business, although most employees were working normal shifts. Kentucky State Police, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Paducah-McCracken County Disaster and Emergency Services assisted the plant’s 30-officer security team.
Barkley Regional Airport flights grounded
The FAA alerted Paducah officials at 8:40 a.m. that it had ordered all commercial and private aircrafts out of the air, and that several commercial flights could be redirected to Barkley Regional Airport. Airport officials reported only one plane, a Federal Express aircraft, was diverted to Barkley, with other planes being diverted to larger airports.
Former reporter C.D. Bradley reported that flights resumed, with heightened security measures including concrete barriers outside of the terminals, at Barkley Regional on Sept. 13, 2001, with one flight leaving for St. Louis that evening. However, Tracie Deaton, who was the airport’s marketing director, suggested people should consider delaying their trips, saying not all airports were operating yet.
