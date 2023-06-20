Paducah’s second annual Juneteenth event Monday, in a way, was the first year to mark the federal holiday for mainstream longevity.
While officially three years old — announced by President Joe Biden in 2021 — some at the Luther F. Carson Center noted the holiday’s celebration by African-American communities for 158 years.
Among the evening’s entertainment, patrons watched “Brown Girl, Blue Grass,” presented by Lacresha Berry, a Lexington-native performer and teaching artist. The auto-biographical, one-woman show, Berry has said in interviews, depicts the unsung history of the Commonwealth in-track with her own family and upbringing.
It was a way to celebrate the state “while putting up a mirror:” Berry sang the lyrics of “My Old Kentucky Home” — the old lyrics and the new.
Tony Copeland of Paducah, a member of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP and several other community efforts, also discussed unsung history in a keynote speech. Twenty years ago, Copeland co-founded “Citizens for a Better Community” in Princeton, a heritage-preservation organization focused on teaching youth life skills.
Juneteenth, he noted, celebrates when Texan slaves were declared free on June 19, 1865 — two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
“One of America’s oldest holidays,” Copeland said, but still “unknown outside of the Afro-American community.”
He called some celebrations today “a butterfly image, but they don’t want you to notice the cocoon process.”
“My intentions aren’t to make you feel bad, but if I don’t tell you my history, no one will,” he said.
Among other figures, he praised Dr. William Stuart Nelson, recognizing the man’s friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and meetings with President Woodrow Wilson.
“Stories such as these would never be told if certain history isn’t allowed,” he said of Nelson and others. “Their voices and actions paved the way for our liberation.”
Some aspects of African-American history and academia are more known than others. Kentucky has steeped its statehood in spirits; Copeland recognized Nathan “Nearest” Green, the black slave who taught Jack Daniel the art of whiskey distillation.
In the 1940s, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark held experiments with children and dolls of different races to show how deeply prejudice existed. A 2004 Harvard University study showed how resumes with traditionally African-American names received less calls.
In 1968, highway patrolmen fired on 200 unarmed black student protestors at South Carolina State university.
“We must understand black history matters,” Copeland said. “Not only black but American history. Our people make up the United States of America — from the day we’re all born, wherever we’re born, society sends a message about who belongs and who doesn’t. Who’s normal and who isn’t. Who’s in and who’s out.”
And it’s ongoing. Copeland talked about Critical Race Theory and its contention for some.
“It’s essential that not only blacks but whites (and all races) know the history of Afro-Americans in this nation,” he said. “Because this nation was built on that, and you can’t move forward unless you learn the past.”
Before Copeland’s speech and Berry’s performance, Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson welcomed visitors.
“Last year was our first event, so this year we can say it’s truly an annual event,” Wilson said. “The city is proud to be in partnership with the NAACP and Carson Center.”
