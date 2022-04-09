IN OUR SCHOOLS
• Central Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Monday, CES conference room, Draffenville.
• Livingston Board of Education — meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, South Livingston Elementary School.
• Livingston Central High School SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, LCHS Library Media Center.
• Lone Oak Intermediate School SBDM — meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, LOIS library.
• Jonathan Elementary SBDM — meeting, 3:20 p.m., Thursday, JES Library, Fairdealing.
• Calvert City Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m., Thursday, CCES Library.
• Calloway County Board of Education — meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, CCBOE Board Office.
