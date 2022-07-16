• Paducah Board of Education — meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, Seminar Room at Paducah Innovation Hub, 500 S. 25th St., Paducah.
• Paducah Tilghman High School SBDM — 9 a.m., Thursday, PTHS Office.
• Graves County High School SBDM — 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, GCHS Library.
• McCracken County High School SBDM — 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, MCHS conference room.
• McCracken County School Finance Corporation — special called meeting, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.
• McCracken County Schools Board — meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Board Office, 5347 Benton Road.
• Marshall County School Board meeting, Thursday, 6 p.m., Marshall County High School.
