IN OUR SCHOOLS

Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.