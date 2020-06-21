• Reidland Intermediate School SBDM — meeting, 2:30 p.m. Monday, call 270-538-4050 to attend.
• Paducah Tilghman High School Tornado Alley Youth Services Advisory Council — meeting, noon Tuesday, call 270-444-5650 to attend.
• Concord Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 3 p.m. Tuesday, call 270-538-4210 to attend.
• South Livingston Elementary School SBDM — 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Patti’s in Grand Rivers and via Zoom. Call 270-928-3500 to attend.
