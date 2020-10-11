Clark Elementary SBDM — 3:30 p.m. Monday, guidance office.
Livingston Central High School SBDM — 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, library media center.
McCracken County High School SBDM — 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, library.
McNabb Elementary SBDM — 4 p.m. Tuesday, main office.
Lone Oak Intermediate School SBDM — 4 p.m. Tuesday, library.
McCracken County Schools Board — special called meeting, 8 a.m. Wednesday, board office on Benton Road.
Trigg County High School SBDM — 5 p.m. Wednesday, conference room.
Paducah Tilghman High School SBDM — 2:45 p.m. Thursday, library.
McCracken County High School SBDM — 3:30 p.m. Thursday, library.
Calloway County School Board — 6 p.m. Thursday, Southwest Elementary School.
Marshall County School Board — 6 p.m., Marshall County High School.
