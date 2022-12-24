Growing up with fluoride-free well water, I wore out a few dentists.
Over time, three of my dentists retired, something that I, in part, probably made possible. They profited combatting cavities.
In this respect, cavities are regrettable. Yet, in the natural world, cavities not only are a good thing but essential to survival.
There are creatures that need a cavity — a hole of some sort most often in a tree, a stump or fallen log — in which to nest. When they are ready to produce young, the critters, furred or feathered, do so in the shelter of some cavity. The offspring typically grow to independence there.
And then there are other animals and birds that spend their waking hours out and about, but when it comes times to repose, it typically is within a hideaway cavity. It’s not like they can go somewhere and lock the door, but a cavity affords some protection from predators as well as hostile elements.
Most obvious in the cavity clan may be squirrels. The plume-tailed tree rodents with remarkable architecture and construction skills do build leaf nests in the forks of limbs. But subject to wind, rain and predatory intrusions, leaf shelters are temporary at best and second-choice housing.
When available, squirrels are going to find a cavity in a tree. A big old tree with a roomy hollow trunk is a Taj Mahal for squirrels. The diurnal bushytails will shelter in there overnight, mama squirrels will bear their young there, and litters of babies will grow into young adulthood in the shadowy chambers. Some of these classic den trees will house the little critters generation after generation.
I once found a medium-sized red oak with a straight, tall trunk but a damaged or diseased condition that had left a good bit of that trunk’s mid-section hollow. The tree was in an ideal location for my purpose, which was to ascend with a climbing tree stand and bow hunt for deer within a few yards of where multiple trails intersected.
In darkness, I could slip to the tree, attach the stand, climb and be 19 feet up the trunk (that’s where a limb stopped me) by dawn. As daytime life began to stir, I could feel vibrations against my back from squirrels just inches away inside the hollow oak.
When squirrels emerged from a hole in a fork above me, they were distressed to find a camouflaged human under them. They spoke awful things to me, then used an alternate route, going upward to spring from an upper branch to an adjoining tree to descend to the ground for their morning feeding rounds. When they were ready for a later morning nap, they reversed their course and came back to bed from above.
This went on occasionally for several years, and the generations of squirrels living there never like me. The tree over time declined in health. Then one winter morning I went there and climbed in darkness to my regular post, not having seen the oak in a year. When it got daylight, I found myself 19 feet up a dead tree, not the place you really want to go with a climbing stand.
The squirrels were still there and would be for a while, but it was my last time up that den tree. Having arrowed a half-dozen deer from the oak, I hated to see it go. Within a couple of years, the tree was down whether by stormy winds or mere gravity in conjunction with rot. I bet the squirrels miss it, too.
Some of the larger night shift workers are just as fond of tree cavities. Raccoons and opossums vie with squirrels for some of the same hideouts. The larger critters, of course, can’t always use some of the more restrictive holes that squirrels enjoy, but they find themselves at home in larger ones that may not be ideal for squirrels.
Coons, ‘possums and other mid-size mammals like skunks often adapt to cavities that are at ground level. Those tree cavities that once were elevated still make good housing for lots of creatures when those trees go down in the woods. Never underestimate the value of a rotting log on the forest floor. It looks like a first-floor apartment to plenty of wildlife.
We tend to think of birds’ nests as those little baskets of twigs woven on forked limbs, but some feathered critters are very much cavity nesters if not daily cavity dwellers.
A great example is the bluebird. These songbirds need cavities in which to nest. They prefer relatively low cavities around open areas where they feed on bugs. Dead and dying trees are nearly essential. Where there is fencing, bluebirds found cavities in deteriorated wooden posts handy for nesting.
When man “cleaned up” land by removing dead trees and when wooden posts were replaced with metal fencing, bluebird numbers fell dangerously as cavities needed for nesting grew scarce.
Bluebirds since have rebounded in large part because of people placing bluebird nesting boxes, which amount to little man-made cavities.
The story of cavity-nesting wood ducks, our only native ducks, is almost identical to that of the bluebirds.
The essence of this is that healthy trees are great, but imperfect, dying and dead trees and other seemingly flawed habitat is functional in nature. We shouldn’t want cavities in our teeth, but they belong in our environment.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.