Registered voters in McCracken County should be receiving postcards in the mail from the McCracken County Clerk’s office prior to Election Day on Nov. 8. These postcards include information on the particular voter’s assigned precinct, such as the precinct name and address, as well as information on early voting options.

In-house absentee voting begins today in Kentucky for voters who are unable to cast a vote in the general election set for Nov. 8. Voters must meet one of the nine state-approved qualifying reasons or excuses in order to vote in-house absentee.

The dates for in-house absentee voting are weekdays from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. In McCracken County, these voters will cast their votes at the clerk’s office in the McCracken County Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

