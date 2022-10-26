In-house absentee voting begins today in Kentucky for voters who are unable to cast a vote in the general election set for Nov. 8. Voters must meet one of the nine state-approved qualifying reasons or excuses in order to vote in-house absentee.
The dates for in-house absentee voting are weekdays from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. In McCracken County, these voters will cast their votes at the clerk’s office in the McCracken County Courthouse, 300 Clarence Gaines St., between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Early voting, which does not require voters to provide any qualifying reason to vote, will be open on Nov. 3-5 for McCracken County voters at the McCracken County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In 2021, the state approved legislation to offer three days of early in-person voting on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday prior to an election. The state also approved six days of in-person absentee voting to begin prior to the state of early voting.
In-person absentee voting requires those casting votes to provide a qualifying reason for why they will be unable to vote on Election Day and on the days of no-excuse in-person early voting. Those approved qualifying reasons include:
• Voters who are part of the Armed Forces, or a dependent of a member of the Armed Services, who will be out of the country
• Voters who reside overseas and will be out of the country
• Voters who have surgery scheduled for himself/herself or their spouse that will require hospitalization
• Voters who are part of the uniformed services who will be confined to a military base
• Voters who are in the third trimester of pregnancy
• Voters who, due to age, disability, or illness, are not able to appear at the polls on Election Day or during no-excuse early voting
• Voters who are students temporarily living outside of their county of residence and will be absent from their county of residence
• Voters who will have to work during all days and all hours, including commute time, that polls are open on Election Day and during no-excuse early voting
• Voters who are election officers tasked with election administration for the current election cycle
McCracken County voters who want to cast a vote during the in-person absentee voting period will need to fill out a form at the clerk’s office attesting to the reason they will not be able to vote on Election Day.
If voters do not meet one of these qualifying reasons, they will not be able to cast an in-person absentee vote between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. However, they can still vote early on Nov. 3, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 with no qualifying reason needed.
While the deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot has passed, those who have already requested a mail-in ballot will be able to return their ballots through the mail or, for McCracken County voters, place their ballots in the dropbox outside the McCracken County Courthouse during business hours. Mail-in ballots must be in the McCracken County Clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.
All in-person in-house absentee voting and in-person early voting for McCracken County registered voters will be at the McCracken County Courthouse, regardless of a voter’s assigned precinct.
The McCracken County Clerk’s Office is in the process of mailing postcards to registered voters to inform them of their assigned voting precinct for Election Day. On Election Day, any registered McCracken County voter may cast their vote at either their assigned precinct or at the McCracken County Courthouse. Polls will be open on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters can also find their designated polling location at govoteky.com or by calling (270) 444-4702. Voters are encouraged to determine their designated polling location prior to Election Day.
Those voting in-person will be required to present a form of photo identification (for example, a driver’s license or State ID). For those without a photo ID, voters can sign a special form at the polls and also present a form of ID with their name listed on it, such as a social security card or a credit or debit card. A personal acquaintance can also confirm a voter’s identity, but an election official must sign an affirmation, according to the Secretary of State website.
