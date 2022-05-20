When a devastating tornado ripped through Mayfield in December, and Graves County law enforcement found themselves battling looters and general mayhem, Jody Cash didn’t just lend a hand.
“Jody came over and he worked in Mayfield and Graves County for us, probably or a couple of weeks straight,” Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said Thursday.
“He wanted us to give him the absolute worst assignment, because he didn’t want our guys to have to do it.”
In the aftermath of the disaster, Cash helped to stake out thieves who had stolen heavy equipment, and was responsible for stopping “a caravan” of looters, Hayden said.
Cash, a chief deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, was killed Monday in an incident at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office that also left a suspect dead, according to law enforcement. Cash was 44.
His funeral service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 (tomorrow) at the CFSB Center in Murray, and Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered for flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, in Cash’s honor.
Hayden, who has worked with Cash in various capacities over the past two decades, said law enforcement across western Kentucky is “devastated” by his death.
“It’s just really hard to go on without him,” Hayden said.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter called Cash “one of a kind.”
“He was in a category of his own,” Carter said.
“He loved what he did. He loved the community he served in. He was just top-notch.”
“He was somebody you could always count on, and more times than not the kind of guy who would offer or lend help … before you even had to ask him.”
Carter said Cash’s death leaves “a sickening feeling, and a void that you don’t really know how to overcome.”
“Every positive word in the English language would describe Jody.”
Carter said while Cash’s death emphasizes the dangers that police can deal with, no one is immune to tragedy.
“Regardless of what walk of life or occupation you have, none of us are promised tomorrow. Cherish today and cherish the ones that you love,” Carter said.
Graves County Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince said he first met Cash when they both worked with the Murray State University Police.
“I can remember then even at Murray State he was there a lot, even on his time off, or would do things on his time off to try to help the agency,” Prince said.
“Always wanting to help, whatever he could do.”
Social media tributes continued to pour in in the days following Cash’s death, with law enforcement across and outside of the state, as well as leaders at local, state and federal levels mourning the tragedy.
Hayden said since Cash’s retirement from Kentucky State Police and his recent work with local departments, Cash had become one of a “core group” of area officers who worked well together, and said Cash was known even by those he arrested for his kindness and respect.
“Anyone that ever had any contact with him, even if they were on the opposite side of the law, they left that encounter with a memory of how nice and compassionate he was,” Hayden said.
“Things aren’t supposed to happen to good people like that.”
Hayden said recently, Cash had been active in promoting counseling and psychological training for officers affected by traumatic events.
“Now here we are and we’re all suffering the devastation of losing him.”
Hayden said he hopes Cash’s legacy lives on in the younger officers he’s trained and the inspiration he gave to those who learned from him.
“Mimic the type of life that he lived and the type of person he was. That would be the best tribute we could make in his memory.”
