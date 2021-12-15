The Kentucky State Police is providing new information about resources available to individuals who have been impacted by the tornado that caused widespread damage throughout western Kentucky last Friday.
Points of distribution have been established for individuals in need of supplies. Food, water, hygiene products, clothes, and other miscellaneous items are available at these points of distribution, according to the KSP.
There are three of these locations in Graves County that are open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. Individuals can come to these distribution sites during those hours to retrieve the supplies they need:
• High Point Baptist Church, 220 West Farthing St. in Mayfield.
• Mayfield High School, 700 Douthitt St. in Mayfield.
• Graves County Fairgrounds, 1001 Housman St. in Mayfield.
Meals are being served to the public at four elementary schools in Graves County. Breakfast is being served from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and lunch is being served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following schools:
• Fancy Farm Elementary School, 270 State Route 339 South, Fancy Farm.
• Sedalia Elementary School, 5252 State Route 97, Mayfield.
• Symsonia Elementary School, 11730 State Route 131, Symsonia.
• Wingo Elementary School, Lebanon St., Wingo.
Individuals and families who have been displaced by the storms are being welcomed into the Kentucky State Parks for emergency housing. Within the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district, Kentucky Dam Village State Park, Kenlake State Resort Park, and Lake Barkley State Resort Park all have rooms available to persons displaced by the storm.
Authorities would like to remind the public to be mindful of individuals offering help that may be presenting a scam. Unfortunately, there have historically been incidents of people taking advantage of those who have been impacted by tragedy, authorities said.
Authorities also encourage all homeowners to ensure the legitimacy of anyone who offers help before they provide any form of payment for services.
