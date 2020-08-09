METROPOLIS — Mrs. Imogene Mizell, age 79, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Robin Mizell officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Imogene was a member of 4th and Park Street Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Imogene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Mizell; two daughters, Cindy Mizell and Carmen Beeding; two sons, Jack Mizell and wife Tammy and Sam Mizell and wife Ginger; 11 grandchildren, Joel Kennedy, Lasha Kommer, Emily LaMarre, Benjamen Kennedy, Grace Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Jake Mizell, Kristi Gillette, Drew Mizell, Cheyenne Mizell, and Cierra Mizell; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Thetis (Buttrum) Elam.
Memorial contributions may be given in Imogene’s name to 4th and Park Street Church of Christ 320 Park Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
