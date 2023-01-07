The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced that 2022 set cannabis sales records in all of its categories, including number of items sold, sales total to Illinois and out-of-state residents and the monthly sales total.

In 2022, Illinois sold $1,552,324,820.37 of product — an increase of more than 12% over 2021 and 130% more than 2020, the first year that cannabis was legal to sell in Illinois.

