The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced that 2022 set cannabis sales records in all of its categories, including number of items sold, sales total to Illinois and out-of-state residents and the monthly sales total.
In 2022, Illinois sold $1,552,324,820.37 of product — an increase of more than 12% over 2021 and 130% more than 2020, the first year that cannabis was legal to sell in Illinois.
Currently, there are 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, with three social equity dispensaries also opening in that time.
“When I signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act into law in 2019, we set out on an ambitious goal: to create the most equitable and economically prosperous cannabis industry in the nation,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Our data from 2022 shows that we are well on our way towards making that idea a reality.”
Currently, 189 conditional licenses are in the process of receiving their full dispensary license, with the next round of license applications being recently announced and starting acceptance Jan. 30.
“This marks the second straight year that Illinois’ adult use cannabis industry has seen record-setting growth, and we are excited for what the future holds for the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional regulation. “We are optimistic the industry will only continue to flourish in 2023, as we welcome more dispensaries to Illinois.”
