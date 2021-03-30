The Illinois Native Plant Society will host the eighth annual Illinois Indigenous Plants Symposium virtually on April 15-17. The theme of this year’s symposium is “Putting Theory into Practice: Ecosystem Restoration and Management.”
Restoration and management work is actively occurring throughout southern Illinois ecosystems, and is critical to their health. This symposium is both a celebration of these efforts and an opportunity to share them with the public.
The three-day symposium includes Thursday and Friday evening lectures and Saturday presentations. The closing plenary will be delivered by Mike Baltz, who will discuss the “Let the Sun Shine In” conservation partnership that has helped to bring order and efficiency to the oak ecosystem recovery effort in southern Illinois.
The annual native plant sale, organized by GreenEarth, is a major fundraiser for their organization and an opportunity to support their important work while obtaining high-quality native plants. The sale will take place 9 a.m. April 18 at the Carbondale Town Square Pavilion.
The symposium is organized by the Southern Chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society in collaboration with U.S. Forest Service at the Shawnee National Forest, Southern Illinois University Plant Biology Program, Green Earth and University of Illinois Extension.
The symposium is being offered for free this year. The symposium will be offered through Hopin, a virtual delivery platform.
Register at https://hopin.com/events/2021-illinois-in digenous-plants-symposium.
For more information, contact Erin Garrett, secretary of the Southern Chapter of Illinois Native Plant Society, emedvecz@illinois.edu; or Nancy Garwood, treasurer of Southern Chapter of Illinois Native Plant Society, ngar wood@plant.siu.edu.
In lieu of a registration fee, participants are asked to consider donating to the Conservation Fund, a fund managed by the southern chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society to support projects that promote the conservation, preservation, and study of native plants in southern Illinois. Donations can be made at https://illinoisplants.org/southern-chapter-conserva tion-fund-donation-page/.
