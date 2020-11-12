A Mounds, Illinois, resident is the third man charged with murder in the Aug. 8 shooting in Paducah that killed one and injured four.
Demonta D. Woodward, 21, was arrested on warrants Wednesday and charged with murder, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
In a news release, Paducah police said Woodward turned himself in Wednesday morning at the Paducah Police Department. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The shooting occurred Aug. 8 on Boyd Street, where a crowd of people had gathered outside for festivities. Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, was shot and was later pronounced dead at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital.
Four additional people, including Woodward, were injured in the shooting. The other three were identified by police as Keenan Parson, 25, of Marion, Illinois, and Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah.
Police said that an investigation revealed an “ongoing, violent feud” between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo, Illinois. Members of the two groups visited attended the Paducah festivities on the Eighth of August, according to the release. The members encountered each other on Boyd Street and “words were exchanged.”
Police said several of them produced handguns and multiple shots were fired.
According to police, Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris, both of Cairo, and Woodward were identified as three of the shooters involved in a “gun battle” that resulted in Childress’ death. Howard and Harris were arrested in September — Howard in Columbia, Missouri, and Harris in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
