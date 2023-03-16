PADNWS-03-16-23 TEACHER SHORTAGE - PHOTO

First grade teacher Lori Boyles of Reidland Elementary School works with her class using student laptop computers. Other school districts around the state of Kentucky and southern Illinois are working to handle the problem of teacher shortages.

 Contributed photo

Illinois and Kentucky are having difficulty in dealing with shortages of teachers. While the shortages began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the pandemic exacerbated an already deepening problem.

Lorie LeQuatte is the Regional Office of Education No. 21 superintendent of schools — which includes schools in Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties. She said she wants to make the public aware of the situation and the solutions that Illinois is working on alleviate the problem.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In