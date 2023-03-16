Illinois and Kentucky are having difficulty in dealing with shortages of teachers. While the shortages began before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the pandemic exacerbated an already deepening problem.
Lorie LeQuatte is the Regional Office of Education No. 21 superintendent of schools — which includes schools in Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties. She said she wants to make the public aware of the situation and the solutions that Illinois is working on alleviate the problem.
“Right now, we’re working with legislation to expand retired teachers’ days that they can work,” she said. “Currently, they can work120 days without affecting their retirement. We’re trying to extend that out to 150 days.
“We’re also working on people who have a bachelor’s degree who want to get into teaching on a preliminary license for up to three years while getting their course requirements for an education license.”
This is similar to a Kentucky provision called alternative teacher certification, or Alt-Cert. It provides 10 options for becoming a teacher outside of graduating with a teaching certificate.
Under Option 6, a college graduate with a four-year degree in another field who wants to be a teacher takes part in a program at a university that enrolls students in a post-baccalaureate teacher preparation program while that person is employed as a teacher.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said his district is not seeing the same problems that other Kentucky districts are having. Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said his district has seen shortages over the last few years.
“There have been significant challenges compared to where we were pre-COVID relative to staffing, whether that’s substitutes or very specific certified positions,” he said last August. “We’ve been blessed at Paducah public schools to be in a great spot as we start school.
“One thing I have noticed this year is that we have a couple of more emergency certified teachers than we traditionally have had over the last five to eight years. Those are all at our middle school and high school.”
LeQuatte said she thinks the number of Illinois students pursuing education as a career is starting to increase.
“We are trying to change the perception of teaching education within the schools,” she said.
“We’ve got a couple of clubs going on called Educators Rising that is expanding throughout the high schools. Those clubs get the kids interested in what the teaching profession looks like and how to achieve an education degree and allows them to complete some coursework while they are in high school.”
LeQuette said she hopes the increasing number of in-state students becoming teachers continues to increase to solidify the teaching ranks.
“In Illinois, we have the teacher retirement system which, prior to 2011, you could retire at 55,” she said. “We have three different tiers of retirement system. In Tier 3, you can’t retire until you’re 67 years old. That’s an incentive that is a struggle to comprehend at 22 years old when you’re thinking about a teaching career.
“As we can fill the pipeline with these younger teachers, the expectation actuarially is that 67 age limit will go down.”
LeQuatte said there are people moving from job to job in school districts, and that schools are looking for paraprofessionals within the districts who want to become teachers.
“But they can’t leave their paraprofessional job, but they would be a good teacher,” she said. “So, we’re working with our universities in Illinois to try and streamline the opportunities to get their education while still working.”
LeQuatte said that while being a teacher may seem daunting, it also comes with its rewards.
“Teaching is a challenge, but there is no reward if you don’t have a challenge,” she said. “These kids need good teachers — good, quality people who really care of them. I would say that teaching is a profession that teaches all other professions. It’s an important job.
“We’re also asking teachers in the high school that if you identify students that you think would be great teachers, mentor them — really push them in that direction. Oftentimes, our school districts will say, ‘If you go, you’ll have a job in four years. There’s just no question about it. You can move right on in.’
“We’re trying to make it more accessible, make the students understand how to get to that endpoint,” she added. “It might not be an easy road, but we still need quality educators. It’s still a profession that is highly noble and needed.”
