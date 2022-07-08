Some are banking that a food that sounds good will seem like it should taste better.
So it is with the State of Illinois that has rebranded Asian carp, officially dubbing it as Copi. The name is a spinoff of the word copious — plentiful or greatly numerous — which is a perfect description of the exotic fish of Asian origin.
The name game is strictly a marketing maneuver designed to make the fish sound more appealing to increase the salability of it to the dining public. Fanning the flames of Copi/carp as a high-class menu item, officials hope, will help increase the demand for the presently overpopulated and ecologically threatening fish species.
The invasive species is wildly abundant in the Mississippi River and threatens to make its way into and flourish in Lake Michigan, possibly depressing the important sports fishing, tourism and commercial fishing resources there, according to the Illinois Department of Nature Resources.
Millions of pounds of what we’ve come to know as Asian carp, most specifically silver carp, are presently harvested by commercial fishermen each year. Illinois officials are hoping to greatly increase interest in the species as a food fish, especially in the domestic market, with the name change.
Actually, these fish are excellent for the table by any name, but they came with a bad reputation as an exotic pest or even a “trash fish” because of their tendency to overpopulate in American waters and to outcompete with native species. In addition, there is no tradition of eating Asian carp in the United States.
There is a track record of name changes working in this respect. After all, the species known as orange roughy once was identified as slimehead. It seems that people are much more enthusiastic about ordering orange roughy than they are about chowing down on a big plate of slimehead.
We can imagine that folks might not be drawn to the culinary delights of Asian carp, although it is a mild, firm, clean-tasting fish that is prized in much of the world. (Most of the harvested fish now goes to exportation.) It is not a bottom-feeder, although that doesn’t keep people from favoring catfish.
It is not a handsome fish, but here again, ugly doesn’t shoo people from catfish.
Illinois is banking on a new image, that coming from the name Copi, putting more of this exotic fish on plates within the state and beyond. And doing so, they hope the growing market will help control the numbers of invasive fish in Illini waters.
We’ll see if the alternative name catches on and the use of it spreads. Too, we’ll watch to see if a more appetizing label leads to more, er, Copi, on our dinner tables.
• • •
Hunters interested in quota firearms deer hunting in the Land Between the Lakes this fall are reminded that, if you want to do that in that cooler time ahead, you had better get in line nowadays.
The application period, the time during which hunters can enter into an electronic drawing that determines who gets permits for LBL quota deer hunts, is only during the month of July. The deadline is midnight July 31.
Hunters must apply online at the website www.lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. The fee to apply is $10.
Details are available at the general LBL website, www.landbetweenthelakes.us under the recreation and hunting tabs, but the quota hunt dates are similar to those of recent years with the addition of late youth hunts.
In the Kentucky sector, youth (ages 15 and younger) gun hunts for deer will be Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 17-18. One general, all-ages quota hunt will be Nov. 18-20. In the LBL’s Tennessee portion, youth hunts for those ages 6-16 will mirror those same dates as Kentucky’s youth hunts. Meanwhile, general quota hunts there will be Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 18-20.
The two youth hunts in each state are included in a single drawing. A youth hunt permit covers both November and December hunts.
Kentucky quota hunt permits will be for one deer of either sex, unless an antlered buck has already been taken in the LBL by any means. Tennessee quota hunts allow two deer, including only one antlered buck, unless an antlered buck has already been taken in the LBL. Deer taken in the LBL count toward statewide bag limits, except on youth quota hunts.
• • •
The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station will host its annual Cool Critters Day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday, July 16.
A variety of wildlife programs — kid-friendly by suitable for all ages — will be held during the day. Scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. are programs on rare red wolves, a pair of which are in the WNC’s captive breeding program. Those endangered wolves recently produced a litter, and four cherished pups are now in residence there.
“Cool Critters with Animalogy,” a program at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., will feature live animals with species from around the world. “Critter Says,” noon and 4 p.m., will use an interactive game of Simon Says to illustrate animal adaptions.
Ongoing through the day will be the Insect Road Show, a bug exhibit by University of Kentucky entomologists. Other activities will include a bat exhibit, a “night room” for learning about nocturnal animals, kids’ games and crafts.
In addition, the Nature Station’s regular exhibits and resident native wildlife will be on display.
Admission for the special event is $9 for those age 18 and older, $7 for ages 5-17 and free for younger children.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
