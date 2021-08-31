If taking a cruise, take protective measures

With the resumption of cruises between Nashville and Memphis along the Cumberland and Mississippi rivers, cruise lines need to be proactive about protecting passengers and crew from the spread of COVID-19.
The New York Times reported that over a two-week period in late July and early August, 27 cases of COVID-19 were identified aboard a Carnival Vista cruise ship sailing from Galveston, Texas, despite more than 96% of the passengers being vaccinated.
While all travel in public conveyances is risky with the onset of the delta variant of COVID-19, experts have said some cruises come with more risks, including a shared common area, buffet restaurants and shows in theaters.
Paducah is a stop for cruises between Nashville and Memphis as well as The Great Loop, which is a route along the Atlantic seaboard, through the Great Lakes to Chicago and down to the Gulf of Mexico.
American Cruise Lines, which owns the American Jazz, America and Queen of the Mississippi — which are all scheduled to put into port in Paducah this year — is doing what it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have excellent COVID-19 protocols and they have been working extremely well since we first began cruising domestically in March 2021,” said ACL Public Relations Manager Alexa Paolella.
Besides cleaning and disinfecting shipboard surfaces, many of the protocols begin with the passengers themselves. American Cruise Lines ships hold 100 to 190 passengers.
“American Cruise Lines strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible guests,” according to the ACL website. “Vaccines may become required in specific instances when necessitated by the ports or states visited, and all guests will be asked to certify and show proof of their vaccination status.
“The COVID-19 variants pose certain additional risks that may impact the cruise experience, particularly for unvaccinated guests.”
American Cruise Lines also does COVID testing on the day of embarking for all of its guests. Masks are also required to be worn about public maritime vessels.
In case something does happen with COVID-19, ships have quarantine and isolation rooms available.
For information about river cruises that make stops in Paducah, visit www.cruisecompete.com/river_cruises/ visits/paducah/1.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.