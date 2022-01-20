'If I got laughing too hard, I would lose my breath': Calvert City man shares story with heart valve repair

At age 38, Calvert City resident Garrett Travis hadn’t gone through any major medical problems or surgery.
However, that changed after Travis decided to take action and see his primary care provider about a concerning issue. He felt out of breath all the time.
“The older I got, the more my heart, kind of like fluttered, and pounded really hard. But last winter is when I told my wife (Blair) — I said something is really wrong,” Travis told The Sun. “I’m getting out of breath doing simple things, and I’m very healthy and very active, and I couldn’t do anything.
“It got to the point where — taking a shower, I would have to stop and catch my breath. If I got laughing too hard, I would lose my breath.”
Travis eventually went to an appointment with Dr. Ashley Jessup at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Calvert City, and it started him on a journey that resulted in heart surgery last summer. He underwent tests, met with Dr. Stephen Frossard, an interventional cardiologist with Baptist Health Medical Group, and went to Dr. Austin Ward, a BHMG cardiothoracic surgeon.
According to Baptist Health Paducah, it was learned through tests that Travis’ mitral valve wasn’t working properly. He had mitral valve regurgitation, or his mitral valve was leaking. It’s a one-way valve and its purpose is to keep oxygenated blood moving forward to the body, and away from the lungs.
“Honestly, when I went to the hospital, my biggest fear was they were going to put me on blood pressure medicine the rest of my life,” Travis said.
During the overall process, Travis recalled Ward made it “very understandable” for him about what’s going on, and a surgery was scheduled.
“As a 38-year-old that’s extremely healthy — that was a little bit much to hear, but what he told me, the way he explained to me what the surgery was going to do for me, I was extremely excited,” Travis said. “I was a little bit nervous, but I was also very excited to see how I felt after the surgery.”
Travis said he felt better “pretty much immediately” after it. These days, after recovering, the now 39-year-old is doing normal activities and doesn’t take any medication other than a low-dose aspirin. He can ride a mountain bike. He can split wood. He’s looking forward to gardening season.
“Going back to the start, my first thing was — ‘I’m getting older and I’m out of shape,’ so I bought a mountain bike and I tried to mountain bike, and I couldn’t go like half a mile on it. That was pretty discouraging and the more I tried it, the worse it felt like it was getting,” he recalled.
“Dr. Frossard said, ‘Well, actually you were hurting yourself. You weren’t able to do it.’ And now, I can ride my mountain bike. I’ve rode it a few weeks ago — 10 miles and nonstop. Minus just my muscles and just a normal heavy breathing, I felt amazing.”
As Ward explained, if the mitral valve is leaking, then part of the blood that’s supposed to go toward the body, goes backward to the lungs. It builds up fluid and you can’t breathe as well. The heart also has to work extra to get enough blood moving forward, and people get tired or can’t tolerate exercise.
It’s a common valve problem.
“It happens in about 2% of people that are over 65 years of age,” Ward told The Sun. “It gets more frequent as people get older, but it’s not uncommon to present in the 40s or 50s. Mr. Travis was a little bit young for it, but it’s not unheard to be in your upper 30s and have this.”
In Travis’ case, Ward performed a mitral valve repair on his heart and the valve returned to its “normal functionality,” according to the hospital.
Hospital officials said there are options to treat a mitral valve, and a traditional solution is replacing it with a tissue valve or mechanical valve. In some patients, that’s the best course. Travis’ valve was fully repaired using surgical techniques to fix the parts that were leaking, and with this, patients can keep their native valve, but without the leaking.
Ward described mitral valve repair as being one of the “most gratifying” surgeries he can do, as people almost immediately have improvement in their symptoms, just like Travis did.
“Almost right away, they feel better and once they get through the recovery phase of four to six weeks after surgery, they feel much much better than they did before,” he added.
Ward reiterated that mitral valve regurgitation is a common problem.
“I want people to be aware that there are options to treat it, and if somebody’s having symptoms, and that’s mainly trouble breathing, being tired or if they have arrhythmia, like atrial fibrillation with mitral valve regurgitation — they should see a surgeon to see if they’re a candidate for repairing it,” he added.
“It’s pretty clear that they always do better with surgery long-term, as long as they’re good candidates for surgery, and if they’re not, we can talk about other treatment options that could make them better.”
