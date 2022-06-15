The Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority on Tuesday voted to draw up a real estate contract with Illinois Central Railroad for the purchase of 37 acres in north-central McCracken County near the Metropolis Bridge.
It also voted to make a deposit of $25,000 to begin the land purchase process.
Greater Paducah Economic Development President and CEO Bruce Wilcox, a member of the IDA, said there are some steps to go through before the land purchase is final.
“We have interest in acquiring a roughly 37-acre tract out at the Triple Rail Site,” he said of a site near Mayfield-Metropolis Ferry Landing Road along the Ohio River. “(Illinois Central) has some river frontage that we have interest in acquiring as a strategic portion of land attributable to our Triple Rail site.”
Wilcox said the site is about 3 miles from Interstate 24 and 5 miles from Barkley Regional Airport, giving any business that located at the site access to rail, river, road and air travel.
“It’s a tremendous logistical advantage here with the Triple Rail Site,” he said. “It’s one of only three sites in the Midwest that has rail service north, south, east and west from one location. It’s directly served by two Class I (railroads): Canadian National and Burlington-Northern-Santa Fe.
“It’s also served by a Class II, which is P&L (Paducah and Louisville) Railroad. P&L provides access to two additional Class I’s: CSX and Norfolk Southern. So, from one location, you have access, essentially, to four Class I rail companies and a Class II. It’s a tremendous logistical advantage from a rail perspective.”
Wilcox said the site would also have direct river access.
The land is currently owned by Canadian National, which owns Illinois Central Railroad.
“As part of the real estate contract, there is a $25,000 refundable deposit,” Wilcox said. “When we make that payment — when we execute the contract — (Paducah) Mayor (George) Bray, the chair of the IDA, will sign the contract and we’ll get the deposit back at that time.
“The next thing is to conduct a Phase I study, which is part of the due diligence process.”
Wilcox said the state of Kentucky is building an access road off of Ky. 358 that will tie into Bobo Road, which runs on the south end of the Triple Rail Site.
“We’re checking boxes and removing barriers,” he said. “If we owned this land — whether we do this through the Industrial Development Authority or the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority — it would provide a public option as well.
“It provides a prospective company with options. They could build a private company or a quasi-public entity.”
Wilcox said there is a 90-day period for the IDA to complete its due diligence on the property.
