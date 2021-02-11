Forecasters from the National Weather Service in Paducah are advising against travel Thursday “as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”
Meteorologists late Wednesday said to expect significant ice accumulations Thursday making the roads dangerous. Power outages are also in the mix.
“While ice accumulations are expected to be higher over parts of West Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of Southeast Missouri, dangerous road conditions are anticipated across the entire Quad State.
“Layering of sleet on top of freezing rain will heighten hazardous travel conditions,” according to the latest alert from NWS. “It is important to note that even small amounts of icing on roadways can lead to very hazardous travel conditions, especially when they occur over a prolonged period of time with sub-freezing temperatures.”
Ice accumulations from one-tenth of an inch, upwards to almost one half of an inch, are expected. The alert indicated the conditions as “ongoing until 6 p.m.” Thursday.
Thursday is expected to see highs near 30 degrees with a chance of wintry mix and freezing rain.
Late Wednesday, Paducah city officials sent out this update:
• Public Works crews pre-treated the majority of the city roadways over the past couple of days. Wednesday, crews are adding rock salt to trouble areas.
• Public Works crews are working to collect solid waste; however, please be patient. If your garbage rollout is not emptied on the scheduled day, leave it out. Crews will finish the routes as quickly and safely as possible.
• Due to the slippery conditions, the Parks & Recreation Department is closing the Paducah Recreation Center, Noble Park, Stuart Nelson Park, Boat Dock and Oak Grove Cemetery.
• The Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate.
