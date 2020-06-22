Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery is showcasing religious artists’ and authors’ works at the second annual Religious Art Show.
Ice House Galley Director Nanc Gunn said the artwork is judged by the emotion it evokes in four categories: joyful, somber, peaceful, and telling a story. Sister Martha Keller of Fancy Farm’s St. Jerome Catholic Church will judge the show and decide nine cash awards totaling $800.
Artists who are interested in participating may enter between June 27 and July 4.
Guild member and student entry fees are $25 for one piece and $10 for each additional piece (Individual membership is $25 per year). Non-member entry fees are $30 for one piece and $15 for each additional piece.
Artists, authors, and poets of all ages are welcome to enter.
View the Religious Art Show at Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery and Gift Shop July 11-Aug. 22 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.
The Ice House Gallery is located at 120 North Eighth Street in Mayfield.
For more information, call or email Gunn at 270-247-6971 or icehousearts@gmail.com.
